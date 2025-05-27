Stage Set For 3X3 U-23 World Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) yesterday announced the stage is set for the 3x3 U-23 World Championships which is scheduled to take place at the Federation Hall in Al Gharafa from tomorrow until June 3.

The Championships will feature 12 international teams (six men's and six women's).

Tournament Director Talal Saad Al-Mughaiseeb, Director of the National 3x3 Basketball Teams Yassin Ismail, member of the Federation's Media Committee Dr. Khalid Al-Qahtani, along with a significant number of local and international media representatives were present at a press conference in which the details were revealed.

Talal Saad Al-Mughaseeb noted that the tournament will showcase elite 3x3 teams: Qatar (the host), New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Chinese Taipei, organized into two groups, each containing three men's and women's teams.

Al-Mughaseeb stressed that the tournament will be accessible to the public at no cost, urging all fans to attend the matches and support the Qatari national team, which is fielding an ambitious young squad composed of several notable emerging talents.

He revealed that valuable prizes will be distributed to fans on the final day, as part of the Association's commitment to creating an interactive and engaging atmosphere that enhances public attendance and fosters a culture of support for national teams.



Al-Mughaseeb stressed that the QBA attaches great importance to this tournament as it is part of a series of promotional events for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be held in Qatar for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region. He explained that previous organizational successes give us confidence, and that this tournament will be a miniature test, at the technical and organizational levels, of what Qatar can offer at the World Cup.

Al-Mughaseeb also indicated that the tournament also aims to develop Qatari cadres, including administrators, organizers, and referees, in preparation for upcoming international events.

For his part, Ismail confirmed that the Qatar U-23 team includes a number of promising young players who have been intensively prepared over the past period through internal and external training camps.

He added,“We have complete confidence in our players' ability to perform to an honorable standard, especially since the tournament is being held on our home turf and among our fans. The players feel a sense of responsibility and aspire to reach the farthest possible point in the competition.”

He emphasized that fans will enjoy the tournament atmosphere, explaining that the Federation Hall has been prepared to receive the large number of fans expected to attend to support the participating teams, who will be eager to reach the final rounds and subsequently qualify for the U-23 World Championship.

Dr. Khalid Al-Qahtani, a member of the Media Committee, explained that the Federation is keen to provide comprehensive media coverage, including live broadcasts of all matches via the Federation's official digital platforms, in addition to broadcasting all tournament matches on the official FIBA website.

This aims to expand the fan base and public interaction both inside and outside Qatar.