Compass Diversified Investigated For Securities Fraud Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - CODI
LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Compass Diversified ("Compass" or "the Company") (NYSE: CODI ) for violations of the securities laws.
INVESTIGATION DETAILS: According to the Company, its investigation "has preliminarily identified irregularities in Lugano's non-CODI financing, accounting, and inventory practices," adding that, "Effective May 7, 2025, Lugano's founder and CEO, Moti Ferder, resigned from all of his positions at Lugano and will not receive any severance compensation."
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
