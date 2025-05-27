Almosafer Secures Global Role In Saudi Hospitality Drive

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia's premier travel company, Almosafer, has been appointed the first global travel agency partner of Hotel Management Company Adeera, a firm backed by the Public Investment Fund . The partnership is designed to bolster the Kingdom's hospitality sector by integrating Adeera's hotel brands into Almosafer's expansive travel platforms, targeting both domestic and international travellers.

This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the economy and enhance the tourism industry. By leveraging Almosafer's digital reach and Adeera's commitment to authentic Saudi hospitality, the alliance seeks to offer seamless booking experiences and promote the Kingdom's cultural heritage to a global audience.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating,“Our expansive digital reach and integrated platforms make us the perfect partner to showcase PIF company Adeera's authentic Saudi hospitality brand and services to the world.” He highlighted the goal of connecting travellers to the unique culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia through this initiative.

Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera, echoed this sentiment, noting,“Saudi Arabia's unique hospitality culture is an essential part of its identity and integral to the Kingdom's ambitious tourism goals.” He expressed confidence that the partnership with Almosafer would further connect tourists to authentic Saudi hospitality that reflects the Kingdom's unique culture.

Adeera, established by the PIF, aims to develop and manage hotel brands that embody Saudi Arabia's rich hospitality traditions while adhering to global standards. The company focuses on creating homegrown hospitality brands and enhancing the capacity of the local sector through training and skills development programs in collaboration with international hospitality specialists.

Almosafer, a part of Seera Group, operates a comprehensive travel platform catering to various sectors, including consumer, corporate, and government travel. The company's portfolio includes services for leisure and religious travel, offering a range of travel solutions from flight bookings to hotel reservations and local activities.

The partnership between Almosafer and Adeera is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting Saudi Arabia as a premier travel destination. By integrating Adeera's hospitality offerings into Almosafer's platforms, the collaboration aims to provide travellers with access to top-tier Saudi Arabian hospitality experiences.

