Beijing And Phnom Penh Pledge Closer Ties Amid Global Volatility

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, emphasising the importance of a shared future in the face of global uncertainties. During their meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, the leaders discussed strategies to bolster economic development and safeguard mutual interests.

Premier Li highlighted the need for both nations to collaborate closely, particularly in promoting economic growth and addressing external challenges. He stressed the significance of building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future, aiming to provide stability and certainty amid international fluctuations.

Prime Minister Hun Manet echoed these sentiments, expressing Cambodia's dedication to deepening ties with China. He reiterated support for the Belt and Road Initiative and other collaborative frameworks, underscoring the importance of joint efforts in infrastructure development, trade, and cultural exchanges.

The meeting also saw discussions on expanding cooperation in emerging sectors such as green industries and the digital economy. Both leaders acknowledged the potential for these areas to contribute significantly to their countries' modernization and industrialization goals.

In addition to economic collaboration, the leaders addressed regional security concerns. They agreed on the necessity of maintaining peace and stability in the region, with a focus on mutual support in international and regional affairs.

The talks concluded with the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents, further solidifying the partnership between China and Cambodia. These agreements encompass various sectors, including infrastructure, energy, and cultural heritage restoration.

