27.05.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

DATAGROUP posts revenue growth in the second quarter and first half of 2024/2025

Earnings in line with expectations at an EBIT margin of 8.1 % in the first half of 2024/2025

Order intake in CORBOX core business continues to develop positively

Start of tender offer to the shareholders of DATAGROUP SE at a price of EUR 54.00 per DATAGROUP share DATAGROUP founder Max H.-H. Schaber (HHS) will retain control of the company together with KKR Pliezhausen, 27 May 2025. DATAGROUP SE (WKN: A0JC8S) today publishes its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024/2025. Revenue in the second quarter and first half of 2024/2025 grew at a double-digit rate each. Development in earnings continues to reflect the ongoing investments in the future fields of artificial intelligence, cyber security and cloud technologies as scheduled, and is in line with expectations at an EBIT margin of 8.1 %. In the first half of 2024/2025, orders from new customers added up to EUR 18.1m, while cross- and upselling contracts worth EUR 10.6m have been secured. The outlook for the full year 2024/2025 is confirmed. Revenue was up 10.1 % to EUR 140.5m in the second quarter (PY EUR 127.7m) and 12.5 % to EUR 279.8m in the first half of 2024/2025 (PY EUR 248.7m). The change in the service mix with a higher proportion of hardware resulted in an increase in material expenses by 17.2 % to EUR 85.0m (PY EUR 72.5m) in H1 2024/2025. Personnel expenses rose to EUR 141.2m (PY EUR 128.6m) on the back of a higher headcount which is due to new acquisitions and an increase in staff. As a result of the significant increase in material expenses, gross profi t grew at a slightly lower rate of 11.1 % to EUR 196.5m (PY EUR 176.9m). EBITDA came in at EUR 41.4m (PY EUR 38.1m) and EBIT was EUR 22.6m (PY EUR 20.8m). Accordingly, the EBIT margin was 8.1 % in the first half after 8.3 % in the prior-year period. Balance sheet development and cash flow The balance sheet total increased to EUR 558.6m (30.09.2024: EUR 537.4m) in comparison to the end of the fiscal year. The equity ratio of 28.4 % is at virtually the same level as at the end of the fiscal year (30.09.2024: 28.6 %). Liquid funds amounted to EUR 34.9m (30.09.2024: EUR 36.6m). Total net debt was EUR 166.1m at the end of the first half compared to EUR 139.1m at the end of the fiscal year on 30.09.2024. This increase is mainly attributable to the acquisition of Tarador (EUR 9.4m), the dividend payment of EUR 8.3m and the share buyback of EUR 2.1m. Accordingly, the net debt to EBITDA ratio is 2.0 (30.09.2024: 1.7). The cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 11.3m (PY EUR 17.0m), which was primarily driven by an increase in trade receivables. Strategic Partnership of KKR and HHS Dante Beteiligungen SE, a holding company controlled by investment funds, vehicles and accounts advised and managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. and their affiliated companies (together“KKR”), entered into an investment agreement with DATAGROUP SE on 15 April 2025 which was approved by the Management Board and Supervisory Board. As part of the transaction, Dante Beteiligungen SE made a public offer to the shareholders of DATAGROUP to buy their shares at a price of EUR 54.00 per share in cash. On 9 May 2025, Dante Beteiligungen SE published the offer document for the public tender offer for the shares (ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7) of DATAGROUP SE. On 23 May 2025, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP SE issued a reasoned opinion on the public offer (also prepared in connection with the planned delisting from the regulated unofficial market (“Freiverkehr”)) of DATAGROUP SE. In this opinion, the Management Board and Supervisory Board stated that they support the offer, which they consider to be fair and attractive, and that they intend to tender all DATAGROUP shares held by them, either directly or indirectly, into the offer. Under the investment agreement, DATAGROUP SE and Dante Beteiligungen SE have agreed that the DATAGROUP shares will be delisted from the regulated unofficial market (“Freiverkehr”) following the settlement of the tender offer, where legally permissible. The Management Board and Supervisory Board explicitly point out that a separate delisting offer is not required. This offer is intended to provide DATAGROUP shareholders with the opportunity to tender their DATAGROUP shares to Dante Beteiligungen SE prior to delisting. The acceptance period of the offer will end at midnight (local time Frankfurt am Main) on 6 June 2025. Unlike offers made pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (“WpÜG”), there will be no additional acceptance period. For more details, please refer to: Public tender offer - DATAGROUP . DATAGROUP's strategic partnership with KKR and HHS aims at accelerating its already impressive growth and to create the conditions to make advantage of the growing need for IT services and digitization. For this purpose, and at the same time as the conclusion of the investment agreement, Max H.-H. Schaber, founder of DATAGROUP, and his family holding HHS as well as KKR have entered into a strategic partnership. To this end, contracts have been concluded on the basis of which HHS will indirectly transfer its stake of currently 54.4 % in the share capital of DATAGROUP to Dante Beteiligungen SE. DATAGROUP's founder Max H.-H. Schaber will retain control of the company through HHS and together with KKR and remain Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP to ensure continuity for all parties involved. To this end, HHS and KKR will hold equal shares of 50 % in a holding company of the bidder. “The entry of KKR is a decisive step for our company. The partnership of equals between KKR and HHS ensures that we are optimally equipped for the future. We create an ideal basis with this partnership to continue to develop our core business going forward and create added value for the customers,” says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. The half-year financial statements are available for download under datagroup/publications. About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,700 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.

