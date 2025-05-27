Nordex Group Receives Orders For 65 MW In France
Hamburg, 27 May 2025. The Nordex Group has received two new contracts in France, covering the delivery and installation of wind turbines for two separate wind farms. The contracts include the supply of six N163/5.X turbines, six N131/3.X units, and one N149/5.X turbine - amounting to a total installed capacity of 64.7 MW. Each contract also includes a multi-year service and maintenance contract to ensure long-term turbine performance and reliability.
Turbine deliveries and installations for the wind farms located in the French départements of Morbihan and Aisneare are scheduled to begin in mid-2026. In Morbihan, Generation Delta turbines from the 3 MW class will be installed with hub heights of 84 meters. In Aisneare, 5 MW-class turbines will be installed on towers with hub heights of 118 and 125 meters.
The names of the customers and the wind farms are not disclosed.
The Group has installed around 57 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.3 billion in 2024. The Company currently has more than 10,400 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity.
