Amir's Visit Opens New Horizons: Ambassador

Kuala Lumpur: Ambassador of Qatar to Malaysia H E Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour (pictured) affirmed that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Malaysia reflects the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries, and enhances strategic cooperation in the fields of economy, investment and education.

In an interview with QNA, the ambassador said that the visit will open new horizons for enhancing political coordination and regional dialogue, in a way that supports the interests of the two peoples and strengthens partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He noted that H H the Amir's visit will focus on enhancing political coordination and the exchange of strategic visions, paving the way for broader future cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

He emphasised that the relations between Qatar and Malaysia are founded on mutual respect and shared interests, and have recently witnessed significant development across several areas. This progress reflect both countries' commitment to strengthening cooperation in fields of economy, investment, and education, as well as their coordination on regional and international issues.

Regarding the agreements signed between Qatar and Malaysia, he noted that more than 40 agreements and MoUs have been signed.