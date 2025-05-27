Ashghal Holds Meeting With Owners And Ceos Of Contracting Companies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal)'s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the private sector, President of Ashghal H E Eng Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer held a special meeting with several owners and CEOs of contracting companies.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Qatar Chamber and senior officials from Ashghal, aiming to explore the future directions of infrastructure and building projects across the country and to discuss shared goals for the upcoming phase.

During the meeting, Al Meer emphasized the vital role the private sector plays in implementing national projects. He noted that the successful delivery of strategic projects and Qatar 2022 World Cup infrastructure with efficiency and world-class standards has contributed to the development of the national contracting sector and reinforced its position both regionally and internationally.

He reaffirmed Ashghal's commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and innovation in project execution, ensuring that all projects are delivered efficiently and on schedule.

His Excellency highlighted that Ashghal remains committed to the highest standards of transparency and credibility in the tendering and awarding process, ensuring fair competition, equal opportunity, and enhancing the private sector's confidence - an approach that forms a core principle of the Authority's operations.

The President of Ashghal stressed the importance of accuracy in both technical and financial proposals submitted by companies, noting that full compliance with tender documents is a fundamental criterion for bid acceptance. He urged all companies to give this aspect the utmost attention.

Regarding bid pricing, he warned that unrealistic pricing strategies pose a major challenge to the contracting sector, as they create an unstable competitive environment and negatively impact the trust of the industry.

He also called on executing companies to prioritise quality and excellence in their work, focusing on the satisfaction of citizens, residents, and stakeholders, as they are the primary beneficiaries of these projects.

In conclusion, the Ashghal President emphasised the importance of maintaining high levels of professionalism in project management and adhering to all contractual terms and specifications.

This, he noted, is essential to achieving the desired outcomes within the planned timelines and in line with the state's vision for integrated and sustainable infrastructure.

