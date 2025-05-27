No Evidence Needed This Time, India’S Response Speaks For Itself: PM Modi On Op Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 27 (IANS) Gandhinagar witnessed a surge of patriotic enthusiasm as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the city on the second day of his Gujarat tour, following the Indian Army's swift and decisive response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Marking his first visit to the state since the success of Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister was welcomed by spirited crowds during his roadshow in Gandhinagar before inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

Addressing a massive gathering during the 20th anniversary of Gujarat Urban Development, Prime Minister Modi took a firm stance on national security, asserting that this time, the Army's action against terrorism speaks for itself.“There is no need to provide evidence this time,” he said, aiming his remarks at opposition leaders who have previously demanded proof of military operations.“This time, the skies above are giving the evidence,” he added.

PM Modi described the scenes he encountered across the state -- in Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar -- as filled with a sea of vermilion and fluttering Tricolours, symbolic of the deep patriotic fervour in the hearts of the people. He emphasised that this emotion was not limited to Gujarat but resonated across the country.

Drawing a metaphor, the Prime Minister said,“No matter how healthy the body is, if one thorn pricks it, the whole body becomes troubled. We have decided to remove that thorn,” referring to the menace of terrorism and India's resolve to counter it decisively.

As part of the development push, PM Modi inaugurated over 22,000 residential units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, worth Rs 1,006 crore. He also unveiled a biodiversity park developed by rejuvenating wasteland along the banks of Kankara-Khadi in Surat at a cost of Rs 145 crore.

Urban development projects worth Rs 1,447 crore were launched across cities such as Jamnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for projects worth Rs 1,347 crore, including Phase 3 of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, a major initiative with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The Prime Minister's visit also included the inauguration and foundation laying of projects under the Health and Revenue Departments, amounting to Rs 672 crore. Among these, the inauguration of new facilities at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research marked a significant milestone in Gujarat's healthcare infrastructure.