Neterra Expands with a New Point of Presence in Varna
(MENAFN- neterra) Global connectivity provider and IT asset manager Neterra has announced the opening of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Varna, Bulgaria. The PoP is located in the modern AC☁ DC data center, owned and operated by local tech company AbilixSoft.
By installing its equipment at the facility, Neterra now delivers its full range of services directly from Varna. It ensures redundant connectivity through two independent routes, guaranteeing high reliability and service continuity. This move responds to growing demand and multiple client requests for high-speed, secure, and redundant connectivity along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.
The new PoP gives businesses and service providers in the region direct access to Neterra’s global network and a wide range of telecom solutions. It also serves as an important hub for internet traffic exchange via NetIX - Neterra’s global Internet Exchange platform that connects content providers, ISPs, and organizations worldwide.
“Expanding our network in Varna is a key step toward being closer to our clients and meeting their needs for quality connectivity in this fast-developing region,” said Dean Belev, Senior Product Manager “Connectivity and NetIX” at Neterra. “Our partnership with AbilixSoft and the use of their reliable AC☁ DC data center allow us to ensure the high quality and security of our services.”
"The presence of a global provider and IX like Neterra is an excellent opportunity for AC☁ DC's clients to receive high-quality Bulgarian and international connectivity," commented Alexander Minchev, CEO of AbilixSoft. "Independent international routes are also important for AC☁ DC's clients, allowing Neterra's and NetIX's services to function independently of Sofia."
The carrier-neutral Tier III data center AC☁ DC by AbilixSoft in Varna is designed in accordance with the latest industry technology standards and provides a secure, modern infrastructure. As an established data center service provider, Neterra highly values AbilixSoft’s achievement in building and operating the facility.
Thanks to this partnership, clients of both companies will be able to benefit from each other's data center infrastructure as a secondary point of presence - for example, for geographic redundancy and business continuity (disaster recovery).
