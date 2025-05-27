403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Carvoeiro Branco Partners with Damisa to Sell €10 Million in Portuguese Real Estate via Stablecoin Rails
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Global 27th May 2025
Carvoeiro Branco, one of Portugal’s leading property developers, has entered into a strategic partnership with Damisa, a fintech innovator specializing in cryptocurrency payments and escrow infrastructure. This partnership marks a groundbreaking step in the real estate market, unlocking close to €45 million worth of premium real estate by enabling global crypto-native buyers to purchase their project, The Court (), by accepting regulated stablecoins as a means of payment.
This move positions Carvoeiro Branco as one of the first major European developers to directly integrate blockchain-based payment infrastructure, signaling a shift in how real estate transactions are conducted in Europe. Through Damisa’s orchestration layer, buyers around the world can now settle property transactions using their favorite regulated stablecoin (USDC, USDT, EURC etc), with funds held in secure, compliant escrow through highly secure stablecoin accounts until the transaction is finalised.
“We’ve been watching the digital asset space mature and were waiting for the right moment - and the right partner - to bring our portfolio to a broader, more agile buyer base,” said Erik de Vlieger, CEO of Carvoeiro Branco. “Damisa gives us a safe, compliant way to tap into global liquidity while offering our clients a faster, simpler experience, whether they choose to pay in USDT, USDC, EURC, or any other regulated stablecoin.”
Damisa’s infrastructure enables transaction settlement not just in stablecoins but also in over 90 local FIAT currencies, backed by a fully regulated payment and escrow framework, licensed in Europe and Australia. This removes traditional friction in cross-border property purchases, eliminating delays and reducing costs for international buyers as well as opening up the global market for the Carvoeiro Branco group.
“This partnership shows what happens when legacy industries embrace the future of payments,” said Jordan Lawrence, CEO of Damisa. “Carvoeiro Branco builds world-class developments. Damisa brings the rails to sell them globally, instantly, and securely. Together, we’re reshaping how real estate moves.”
The partnership will initially focus on The Court, a 104-apartment development in Carvoeiro, Algarve, targeting close to €45 million in blockchain-enabled sales over the next 12 months, with scope to expand based on demand.
Carvoeiro Branco, one of Portugal’s leading property developers, has entered into a strategic partnership with Damisa, a fintech innovator specializing in cryptocurrency payments and escrow infrastructure. This partnership marks a groundbreaking step in the real estate market, unlocking close to €45 million worth of premium real estate by enabling global crypto-native buyers to purchase their project, The Court (), by accepting regulated stablecoins as a means of payment.
This move positions Carvoeiro Branco as one of the first major European developers to directly integrate blockchain-based payment infrastructure, signaling a shift in how real estate transactions are conducted in Europe. Through Damisa’s orchestration layer, buyers around the world can now settle property transactions using their favorite regulated stablecoin (USDC, USDT, EURC etc), with funds held in secure, compliant escrow through highly secure stablecoin accounts until the transaction is finalised.
“We’ve been watching the digital asset space mature and were waiting for the right moment - and the right partner - to bring our portfolio to a broader, more agile buyer base,” said Erik de Vlieger, CEO of Carvoeiro Branco. “Damisa gives us a safe, compliant way to tap into global liquidity while offering our clients a faster, simpler experience, whether they choose to pay in USDT, USDC, EURC, or any other regulated stablecoin.”
Damisa’s infrastructure enables transaction settlement not just in stablecoins but also in over 90 local FIAT currencies, backed by a fully regulated payment and escrow framework, licensed in Europe and Australia. This removes traditional friction in cross-border property purchases, eliminating delays and reducing costs for international buyers as well as opening up the global market for the Carvoeiro Branco group.
“This partnership shows what happens when legacy industries embrace the future of payments,” said Jordan Lawrence, CEO of Damisa. “Carvoeiro Branco builds world-class developments. Damisa brings the rails to sell them globally, instantly, and securely. Together, we’re reshaping how real estate moves.”
The partnership will initially focus on The Court, a 104-apartment development in Carvoeiro, Algarve, targeting close to €45 million in blockchain-enabled sales over the next 12 months, with scope to expand based on demand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment