The Myriad Redefines Student Living for a Mobile, Urban Generation
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) As co-living becomes essential to young urban life, The Myriad offers an institutional model that merges flexibility with community.
Dubai, UAE – As co-living gains momentum among Millennial and Gen Z residents, The Myriad is emerging as a standout model in the Gulf for student accommodation tailored to modern social and economic expectations.
The Myriad brand, developed by Strategic Housing Group (SHG), represents a forward-thinking approach to housing for young people. Unlike conventional shared apartments or ad-hoc communal living spaces, it integrates co-living into a purpose-built, institutionally managed environment. It blends private living with curated communal experiences—reimagining student life as an ecosystem rather than just a residence.
“At The Myriad, our vision has always been to create a living experience that empowers students to thrive academically, socially, and personally,” said Vik Rao, CEO of The Myriad and Strategic Housing Group.
The Myriad Dubai, the brand’s flagship student accommodation in Dubai International Academic City has been conceived not only as a residence but as a managed ecosystem: a space where individuals live privately but interact publicly by design.
Not just a trend
Co-living has moved beyond trend status and now constitutes a distinct form of urban housing. For younger generations, millennial students in particular and early-career professionals, access to affordable, flexible living arrangements embedded in social infrastructure is increasingly non-negotiable. Models that privilege community, interaction, and spatial efficiency are edging out the isolated, utilitarian dormitories of a previous era.
The Myriad’s model is also indicative of a more technocratic turn in student housing: it treats residential life not as an adjunct to education but as a structured component of student success. The community is managed with a degree of operational sophistication more typically found in hospitality portfolios, which may explain the property’s string of accolades in the past two years, including recognition from The Global Economics Awards, Arabian Best of Best Awards, and the World Realty Congress.
“These awards are a reflection of our commitment to innovation, affordability, and community building. We believe the co-living model is not a trend but a shift in how younger generations relate to space and each other,” Rao added.
Curated collectivism expressed as a spatial reality
In The Myriad Dubai, residents are offered fully furnished private units with access to shared facilities that include high-speed Wi-Fi, co-working lounges, fitness centres, and on-site food and beverage outlets calibrated to student budgets. More significantly, the property hosts a year-round calendar of workshops, events, and wellness activities through its DO WELL programme (an acronym for Work Opportunities, Events & Entertainment, Life Learning, and Living & Leisure). This curated mix reflects what some scholars have described as “curated collectivism,” where community-building is facilitated not informally but through planned, institution-led engagement.
This positioning appears prescient. As higher education enrollment increases across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and student mobility accelerates, demand is growing for accommodation that delivers more than square footage. Developments such as The Myriad Dubai are not simply reacting to this shift; they are actively shaping it—offering a form of housing that is less about shelter and more about structured community.
About The Myriad
The Myriad is a wholly owned subsidiary of Strategic Housing Group (SHG), a real estate firm headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre with a focus on student housing (PBSA) and residential hospitality assets. With over 6 thousand beds under management in the Middle East and Africa, The Myriad is part of a broader portfolio that includes URBN Living and a joint venture with Asset Living, the largest student housing operator in the United States.
