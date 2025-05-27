403
Malaysia Strengthens China, Qatar Relations
(MENAFN) Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim held significant talks on Tuesday with China’s Premier Li Qiang and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Kuala Lumpur.
These meetings coincided with the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, providing a platform for enhancing Malaysia’s diplomatic and economic relations with both nations.
Following his dialogue with Premier Li, Anwar shared on X that they “emphasized the importance of synergy in areas like the economy, technology, and transportation projects such as the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).”
The discussion also included matters concerning the “South China Sea dispute,” the modernization of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area, and collaboration on the halal industry and commerce enhancement.
Li Qiang arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday after receiving an invitation from Anwar to participate in the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, marking a key step in regional cooperation.
In another high-level engagement, Anwar also met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who was present for the same summit.
Anwar described their meeting as “an in-depth and constructive discussion on further strengthening the longstanding bilateral ties between our nations, an enduring friendship that has flourished over the past five decades and continues to grow with time.”
Their dialogue covered vital sectors such as investment, commerce, defense partnerships, energy, digital transformation, infrastructure, and education.
The leaders expressed a mutual commitment to seek out fresh collaborative avenues to benefit citizens in both countries.
Moreover, Anwar noted that they “agreed to expedite several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that have yet to be finalized between the two countries,” signaling an intent to accelerate joint agreements that remain pending.
