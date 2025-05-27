Harshvardhan, Sonam Bajwa's Passionate Lovestory ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ To Hit The Screens On October 2

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa took to social media to share the new poster along with the release date of their upcoming film, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.'

The new poster beautifully captures the intense passion and chemistry between the lead pair, promising a story filled with love, emotion, and drama. Taking to Instagram, the actors shared the poster and captioned it, "2nd October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti aur Dussehra pe cinema gharon mein dekhiye mohabbat, nafrat aur“Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat!.” In the poster, Sonam gazes at Harshvardhan Rane while holding a lighter as he burns a rose in a powerful and symbolic gesture.

The makers recently announced that the film starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, previously known as 'Deewaniyat,' has been retitled 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.' The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak. Following the shift in production from Vikir Films to the rapidly emerging Play DMF, led by Anshul Garg, the film has undergone a significant rebranding. The new creative team felt that the original title no longer reflected the story's updated vision and overall tone.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the project is co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The upcoming film marks Harshvardhan Rane's first on-screen collaboration with Sonam Bajwa. Speaking about the project, Zaveri said,“This is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories I've written along with Mushtaq Shiekh. It has the madness of love.”

In April, Rane shared his enthusiasm on social media about the film's intense and emotionally charged storyline. He posted photos of himself, describing the script as the strongest he had ever worked on. He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire team involved in the project. The actor also praised his collaboration with Deewaniyat's director, Mushtaq Shiekh, noting the director's deep passion for bringing this moving story to life.

He captioned the post,“My strongest written script till date @mushtaqshiekh, a director who is burning to tell this heartwrenching story, @milapzaveri an exceptionally sincere and honest actor, @sonambajwa a producer to die for @anshul300 bas #deewaniyat title nahi mila, kisi aur ke paas hai... But you and God are responsible for this dream team gratitude Day 10 shoot.”

The film will hit theatres on 2 October 2025.