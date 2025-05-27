403
Marcos Calls for Swift Action on Code of Conduct
(MENAFN) During a speech at the 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia, Philippine Leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. encouraged leaders of ASEAN member states to hasten the finalization of a long-awaited “code of conduct” concerning the South China Sea, according to the media.
“We underscore the urgent need to accelerate the adoption of a legally binding code of conduct in the South China Sea. This is to safeguard maritime rights, promote stability and prevent miscalculations at sea,” Marcos stated, emphasizing the necessity of a binding agreement to uphold navigational rights and avoid potential maritime conflicts.
The proposed code, under discussion since 2002 between ASEAN and China, aims to reduce frictions in the disputed waters by laying out rules for maritime behavior and establishing protocols to manage potential crises.
However, dialogue over the framework has faced continuous delays, primarily due to persisting geopolitical tensions and competing claims among the involved countries.
A significant moment in the long-standing maritime conflict occurred in 2016, when an international tribunal based in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines in a legal case against China.
The court declared that China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea lacked validity under international law. Nevertheless, China has dismissed the ruling.
Numerous ASEAN nations, including the Philippines, maintain overlapping territorial claims with China in the contested region, further complicating efforts to reach a consensus.
