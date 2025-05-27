403
Russia Slams Western Approval For Ukraine To Launch Long-Range Strikes
Moscow, May 26 (Petra) – Russia's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned recent decisions by some European countries allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russian territory, calling the move a direct contradiction to ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict through political channels.
In a statement, the ministry said, "Russia remains open to negotiations, despite the absence of agreement thus far on a date or location for the next round of talks with Ukraine. Moscow views the most recent negotiations with Kyiv as a realistic framework for rebuilding trust and de-escalating tensions."
The statement followed remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who earlier confirmed that there were no longer any restrictions on the range of Western-supplied weapons being sent to Ukraine.
