More Luxury Fewer Units: Range Rover To Roll Out More Limited Editions In India

Range Rover is reportedly planning to launch more limited edition models specifically designed for India. Martin Limpert, Global Managing Director of Range Rover, told PTI that the company could introduce a wider range of limited edition Range Rover models tailored for the country to meet the needs of diverse customer segments. Range Rover is a British luxury car brand owned by Tata Motors. The company expects growth in the Indian passenger vehicle market and aims to increase its presence here, anticipating a rapid rise in the number of high-net-worth individuals by the end of the decade.

Under its House of Brands positioning, Jaguar Land Rover plans to develop individual growth strategies for its four brands: Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender, each catering to a distinct audience and retail landscape. Range Rover has already announced local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India.

Martin Limpert stated that Range Rover has successfully offered products to value-seeking Indian customers and that localization has played a key role in this strategy. He revealed that limited edition models will play a crucial role in the growth plan. Limpert mentioned that the company launched a limited edition with the Ranthambore edition in the Indian market last year, and due to its popularity, the 12 locally manufactured cars were sold out within a week. He added that the company aims to produce more variants and customer-specific vehicles for the Indian market.

Limpert highlighted the brand's strong reputation in India and acknowledged the company's recognition of the significant growth opportunity in the Indian market. "It's a big market. I think 65 percent of the people here are under 35, so we have the opportunity to grow with those people, with the working population, with the growing wealth, going forward," Limpert explained.