More Luxury Fewer Units: Range Rover To Roll Out More Limited Editions In India
Under its House of Brands positioning, Jaguar Land Rover plans to develop individual growth strategies for its four brands: Jaguar, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender, each catering to a distinct audience and retail landscape. Range Rover has already announced local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India.
Martin Limpert stated that Range Rover has successfully offered products to value-seeking Indian customers and that localization has played a key role in this strategy. He revealed that limited edition models will play a crucial role in the growth plan. Limpert mentioned that the company launched a limited edition with the Ranthambore edition in the Indian market last year, and due to its popularity, the 12 locally manufactured cars were sold out within a week. He added that the company aims to produce more variants and customer-specific vehicles for the Indian market.
Limpert highlighted the brand's strong reputation in India and acknowledged the company's recognition of the significant growth opportunity in the Indian market. "It's a big market. I think 65 percent of the people here are under 35, so we have the opportunity to grow with those people, with the working population, with the growing wealth, going forward," Limpert explained.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment