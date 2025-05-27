Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt, Calls ‘Not Found Suitable’ A New ‘Manuvaad’ Over Unfilled Reserved Posts

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over what he described as systemic discrimination against Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in higher education institutions, alleging that the practice of rejecting qualified candidates as "Not Found Suitable" (NFS) was a new form of“Manuvaad.”

In a post on X, the Lok Sabha LoP accused that qualified SC, ST and OBC candidates were "deliberately disqualified" by this practise to exclude them from leadership roles, highlighting that in Delhi University, over 60 per cent of reserved professor positions and 30 per cent of associate professor positions remain vacant due to this categorisation.

He accused the Modi government of undermining BR Ambedkar's vision of education as a tool for equality.

"'Not Found Suitable' ab naya Manuvaad hain. Qualified SC/ST/OBC candidates are being deliberately 'disqualified' - to keep them away from education and leadership. Babasaheb had said: Education is the biggest weapon for equality. But the Modi government is busy blunting that weapon. In Delhi University, more than 60 per cent of the reserved posts of professors and more than 30 per cent of the reserved posts of associate professors have been kept vacant by calling them NFS," Gandhi stated.

The Congress leader also called out the systemic issue that extended to other institutions like IITs and central universities, further slamming the process as an "attack on the constitution" and a "betrayal of social justice".

"This is no exception - IITs, Central Universities, the same conspiracy is going on everywhere. NFS is an attack on the Constitution. NFS is a betrayal of social justice. This is not just a fight for education and employment - it is a fight for rights, respect and participation. I spoke to DUSU students - now together we will respond to every anti-reservation move of BJP/RSS with the power of the Constitution," Gandhi said.