Trump Grants Pardon to Former Sheriff
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump declared a complete and unconditional pardon for a former sheriff from Virginia who had previously been found guilty of bribery-related offenses.
Trump, in a post shared on his Truth Social platform, strongly criticized the Justice Department led by Biden’s administration.
He stated, "Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ," blaming the legal actions on what he described as a politically motivated and abusive justice system.
Scott Jenkins was found guilty in December for taking over USD75,000 in illicit payments.
These bribes were allegedly given in return for appointing local entrepreneurs as honorary deputy sheriffs within his office.
Following his conviction, Jenkins received a 10-year sentence in a federal correctional facility this past March.
In defending his decision, Trump declared that Jenkins had been unfairly treated by what he called an "overzealous Biden Department of Justice," asserting that the former sheriff should not spend "a single day in jail."
Trump also praised Jenkins as a "wonderful" individual.
He concluded his message by stating that Jenkins "will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life," expressing confidence in Jenkins' future following the pardon.
