Three Buses, Three States, And 1,610 Kilometres: A Journey Beyond Convenience

Representational photo

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Distance Between Home and University

My university is 1,610 kilometers away from home. Typically, I travel by train during holidays. Flights from Chennai to Kolkata are expensive, around ₹8,000, whereas a First AC train ticket costs approximately ₹4,500. When relatives question my choice of train over flight, I cite the fare difference. However, the real reason is the joy of a 26-hour train journey-witnessing the changing architecture, people, and languages across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Bengal.

A Change in Plans

In June, after the tragic Coromandel Express accident that claimed 291 lives, my train from Kolkata was cancelled. Flight fares soared to ₹15,000. Despite my mother's insistence on booking a flight, I saw this as an opportunity to embark on a road journey-a chance to experience the country differently. Being an only child, my parents are protective, especially since I've expressed a desire to hitchhike across India someday. This time, they understood it wasn't for fun; I needed to return to university. (Though, between us, fun was a significant motivator.)

Planning the JourneyKolkata to Bhubaneswar (Odisha)Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)Visakhapatnam to Tada (Andhra Pradesh)

The last bus continued to Chennai, but I planned to disembark at Tada, about 60 km from my university. Coordinating the bus timings was challenging. I used a travel bus ticket booking app, noted departure and arrival times, and ensured seamless transitions. Once confident, I booked all three and shared the tickets in our family WhatsApp group. My mother responded with a thumbs-up emoji. Three hours later, my father called, puzzled by the itinerary, exclaiming,“Are you mad?”

The First Leg: Kolkata to Bhubaneswar

On June 10, at 6:45 a.m., I began my journey. The 10 km cab ride to Esplanade Bus Stop took 15 minutes. The city was still waking up. I had an upper sleeper berth, which was cramped for my 5'9′′ frame. The AC vent was broken, blasting cold air uncontrollably. I used a newspaper ball to block it, inflated my air pillows, and tried to sleep. From the upper deck, the world outside seemed to spin around me. I read“India from Midnight to the Millennium and Beyond” by Tharoor.

A brief stop at Deuliah, 45 km from Esplanade, allowed passengers to use the restroom. I noticed a diagnostic centre named“Positive Diagnostic Centre”-perhaps not the best choice of name. My co-passenger, unfamiliar with Bengali, revealed he was travelling to Vijaynagaram due to a cancelled train.

Read Also US Announces Visa Curbs On Indian Travel Firms Behind 'Illegal Migration' 'I Came for Kashmir's Beauty. What I Found Broke My Heart.'

The bus stopped for lunch in Odisha. I opted for a vegetarian thali-lighter and less spicy. As we neared Bhubaneswar, the landscape transformed into lush green hills, soon replaced by urban high-rises. We arrived around 7 p.m. My next bus was at 9:30 p.m.

The Second Leg: Bhubaneswar to Visakhapatnam

The bus dropped me off in an unfamiliar area. Following fellow passengers and seeking local guidance (avoiding auto drivers eager for fares), I found the pickup point-a small agent's office. After securing my luggage, I sought a restroom. A nearby lodge charged ₹20 for usage. Though the ambience was questionable, the facilities were clean.

Dinner was at a nearby dhaba. I ordered a veg noodle plate, requesting half to be packed. The portion served was substantial, making me wary, but thankfully, my stomach cooperated.

The bus departed on time. My lower deck berth lacked a window, limiting my view. The night lamp was non-functional, but I used my torch to eat the packed noodles. Sleep was intermittent. The bus reached Visakhapatnam's RTC Bus Complex around 6:30 a.m. My next bus was at 3:30 p.m.

Layover in Visakhapatnam

Seeking rest, I found an“A/C Lounge” charging ₹20 per hour for sitting and ₹50 for sleeping. Additional ₹30 for a shower. The lounge had sofas, a TV, and a fridge with cold drinks. I paid ₹100 in advance, read my book, and watched the Telugu film playing. Later, I ventured out for a masala dosa and used the lounge's facilities for a refreshing shower.

For lunch, I chose a bustling restaurant offering a delightful veg meal for ₹100. Post-lunch, a“Dry Fruits Lassi” stall tempted me. However, the lassi was merely regular with added cashews, raisins, and tutti-frutti.

The Final Leg: Visakhapatnam to Tada

The bus, 45 minutes late, was the best of the three. Though I had a lower deck berth without a window, I napped and continued watching“Scoop.” At 9:30 p.m., we stopped at a dhaba for dinner. The place was unhygienic, but the crowd assured me of its safety.. I packed two parathas with sabji for the journey. Waking up at 5:15 a.m., I sat near the driver, enjoying the cold breeze and green farmlands. A tea and restroom break occurred just a kilometre before Tada, testing my patience. Finally, at 7:15 a.m., I reached Tada and took an auto to Krea University, arriving by 7:45 a.m. on June 12.