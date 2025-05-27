The Future Of Kashmir Lies In Early Financial Literacy

Representational Photo

A child who learns how to count money can also learn how to make it grow.

That simple idea is beginning to take root in places like Kashmir, where families once saw education as the only path to success. Now, many are realizing that knowing how to earn, save and invest is just as powerful as earning a degree.

In towns like Anantnag and Baramulla, teenagers are freelancing online, helping out in family shops, or running small ventures from home. They aren't just chasing income. They're learning discipline. They're saving for emergencies. Some are even helping their parents plan for the future.

One 17-year-old, who earns from tutoring, said he sets aside a third of his money each month.“My father told me to always save something,” he said.“So I do. I don't know what it'll be for, but I'll be glad I did.”

This silent change is reshaping how young people approach adulthood. They're starting to see money not as something abstract, but as something to manage, grow and understand.

And that's a big shift in a region where economic uncertainty often overshadows dreams.

Financial literacy isn't about teaching children to chase wealth. It's about helping them plan, prioritize and protect their futures. It's about building a mindset that values effort, responsibility and resilience.

Degrees matter. But they don't guarantee stability. A curious mind, an honest work ethic, and a small savings habit can carry a young person far, especially when the world around them is unpredictable.

The earlier they learn that, the better prepared they'll be.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only and doesn't offer investment advice. It's not an endorsement or an offer to buy or sell any financial products. If you decide to act on the information here, you do so at your own risk