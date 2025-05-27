403
Malaysia: GCC-ASEAN Summit Extraordinary Regional Event
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 9KUNA) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday described the second GCC-ASEAN Summit as an extraordinary event at the regional cooperation level.
"It is unprecedented that we have grouped leaders of ASEAN and the Cooperation Council to work together, build confidence, bolster cooperation and real friendship," said Ibrahim in the inaugural speech of the summit session, co-chaired by His Highness the State of Kuwait's Crown Prince and the current President of GCC Supreme Council.
Alluding to the first summit at this level, hosted by Riyadh in 2023, Ibrahim affirmed that the leaders' participation in the new edition of the top-level meeting constitutes an evidence "of our joint commitment to bolstering further the strong bonds." Elaborating, he indicated that the two sides have been implementing a cooperation plan, adopted at the Riyadh summit.
On commercial cooperation, the Malaysian Prime Minister revealed that the GCC was the seventh trade partner to ASEAN in 2023, where the volume of commercial exchanges reached USD 7.130 billion, also disclosing that Gulf investments in the ASEAN countries have been increasing.
Underscoring the substantial resources in the two sides' countries, the premier called for tangible initiatives to safeguard the growing partnership.
Turning to the Palestinian cause, he reiterated the call for a final settlement to the crisis. "I reject colonialism in any country," premier Ibrahim stressed, while calling for an instant cease-fire in Gaza.
The GCC-ASEAN Summit is held in the Malaysian capital as part of the 46th ASEAN Summit. Later today, the scheduled GCC-ASEAN-China will begin.
ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a regional grouping of ten states in Southeast Asia.
His Highness the State of Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah is the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the events. (end)
