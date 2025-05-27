Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Calls Europe's Decision To Lift Range Limits On Weapons For Kiev“Dangerous”

2025-05-27 03:09:20
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, May 27 (NNN-TASS) – The decision of several European countries to remove range restrictions on missiles supplied to Kiev is“dangerous,” Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said, yesterday.

Peskov said that, if such decisions were actually made,“they absolutely run counter to our aspirations to reach a political settlement, and the efforts currently being made within the framework of the settlement.”

German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, announced yesterday that, Germany and its allies have lifted restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine.

There are no longer range restrictions for such weapons,“neither from Britain, France, nor from us. Not from the United States either,” Merz said, at the WDR Europaforum in Berlin, adding that, this would allow Ukraine to defend itself by attacking military facilities within Russia.– NNN-TASS

