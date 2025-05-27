Holloway Removals & Storage Operations Extended To Melbourne And Brisbane

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sydney, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

Sydney's leading removalists, Holloway Removals & Storage have extended operations to Melbourne and Brisbane over the past couple of years-a significant milestone in the company's growth. In an impressive move, the family-owned removals company have expanded their operations from their Sydney base, to include Melbourne and Brisbane, offering their five-star moving and storage services to Australia's entire eastern seaboard.







From humble beginnings as one man and a van in Bondi, Holloway Removals has evolved to become an example of excellence in the removals industry, with thousands of happy customers successfully moved. Therefore, this gradual expansion came as a natural next step to the growing demand for the company's stress-free approach to moving.

"Expanding to Melbourne and Brisbane was a natural evolution for us," a company representative at Holloway Removals & Storage says. "Having settled in Sydney for so many years, we are excited to bring our expert industry knowledge and 5-star customer service to more Australian companies and families that need it."

From humble beginnings as one man and a van in Bondi, Holloway Removals has evolved to become an example of excellence in the removals industry, with thousands of happy customers successfully moved. Therefore, this gradual expansion came as a natural next step to the growing demand for the company's stress-free approach to moving.

"Expanding to Melbourne and Brisbane was a natural evolution for us," a company representative at Holloway Removals & Storage says. "Having settled in Sydney for so many years, we are excited to bring our expert industry knowledge and 5-star customer service to more Australian companies and families that need it."

With feet firmly on the ground in Melbourne, Holloway was keen to keep the ball rolling. Through strategic marketing and with Holloway trucks all across Sydney and Melbourne, the company's brand awareness was soon at a national level. After 4 more years of hard work and gaining a reputation as movers you can trust , Holloway Removals then acquired Giffen Furniture Removals in Brisbane in 2024, helping to get the ball rolling on their Brisbane expansion.

It is clear that Holloway's dedication to offering an end-to-end removals service, far beyond standard moving companies, has greatly contributed to their expansion success. The company's teams take great care of every detail of the moving process, from packing and unpacking to storage, so that customers don't have to lift a finger.

"Being a family-owned business, we take great pride in treating every customer's property with the same care we would our own," stated Joel (Marketing Manager). "Whether someone is moving across the street or across state lines, our employees go out of their way to deliver a smooth, hassle-free experience."

The expansion across the East Coast has made Holloway Removals & Storage one of Australia's most trusted removal companies, offering professional, reliable, and tailored moving services to more Australians than ever before.

The Holloway reach is also unlikely to end there. Andy Holloway, the company founder, shares his hopes for the future of expanding across Australia and beyond: "We're really happy to be in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. In 5 years we'll probably be in Perth and Adelaide. Then potentially in Tasmania, Darwin and Cairns, maybe even New Zealand". It's clear that prospects for Holloway Removals are only set to get bigger and better. "There's no timeline but definitely to be in every capital city and possibly some smaller towns in NSW is the goal."

For more information about Holloway Removals & Storage or to book a move in Sydney, Melbourne, or Brisbane, see their website - or call 0285034444.

About Holloway Removals & Storage

Holloway Removals & Storage specialise in residential and commercial relocation both locally and interstate. They have over 13 years of experience in the moving industry, offering full moving solutions like packing, transportation, storage, and unpacking. Holloway Removals has been highly regarded for its five-star service and is AFRA (Australian Furniture Removers Association) accredited. Their full-service and stress-free moving and storage operates across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

###

For more information about Holloway Removals & Storage, contact the company here:

Holloway Removals & Storage

Joel Kristensen

1300 134 176

...

Address - 27 Allen St, Wolli Creek, Sydney, NSW 2205

CONTACT: Joel Kristensen