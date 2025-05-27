Irayple Leverages Intel Technology To Drive AMR Innovation

iRAYPLE at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025

iRAYPLE at KOREA MAT 2025

machine vision

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From April to May 2025, iRAYPLE participated in two of Asia leading industrial exhibitions-KOREA MAT 2025 in South Korea and METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 in Malaysia-where it showcased its latest advances in autonomous robotics and machine vision.All of iRAYPLE's mobile robots (AMR) are powered by Intel chips, delivering exceptional performance, stability, and responsiveness across diverse industrial scenarios. Leveraging the computing power of Intel, iRAYPLE's mobile robots are equipped to handle high-speed, high-precision logistics tasks in smart manufacturing and automated warehouse operations.AMR Innovations for Scalable and Efficient LogisticsThe C006, with a 60kg load capacity and a compact design, is ideal for fast-paced 3C warehousing and tight spaces. The C150C, with a heavy-duty 1500kg load capacity, combines robust construction with agile navigation, ensuring seamless performance even in constrained layouts.To meet the needs of heavier and more complex indoor transport scenarios, The FP150 counterbalance forklift AMR offers an advanced alternative to traditional forklifts. With a 1500kg capacity, 360° laser fusion safety detection, and natural navigation precision of ±10mm, it delivers reliable performance in aisles as narrow as 3100mm.Smarter Code Reading for Logistics AutomationiRAYPLE also presented its latest high-performance code readers, optimized for fast, accurate barcode decoding under real-world constraints. The R3000 Series delivers compact, entry-level scanning for small field-of-view (FOV) applications where space is limited. The R4000 Series, equipped with AI-enhanced algorithms, ensures reliable decoding under challenging lighting or barcode conditions.The high-end R5000 Series pushes the limits of industrial code reading with high-resolution sensors and AI-powered recognition, enabling precise performance at high speeds and in high-complexity environments. These scanners support flexible installation, high decoding accuracy, and seamless integration-perfect for high-throughput logistics lines.AI-Powered Machine Vision Solutions for Industrial InspectionIn Malaysia, iRAYPLE unveiled its advanced machine vision series for high-precision industrial inspection. The SS5000 Series Vision Sensor , featuring an integrated AI processor, zoom lens, and adaptive lighting, delivers reliable detection across medium to long distances. The Large Area Scan Series supports ultra-high-resolution imaging (5 MP to 604 MP), thermoelectric cooling, and advanced ISP algorithms. It's ideal for demanding sectors such as semiconductor, EV, and photovoltaic production-enabling detailed, reliable inspection in high-speed production environments.Driving the Future of Smart ManufacturingFrom machine vision to autonomous robotics, iRAYPLE is accelerating the evolution of smart manufacturing. With Intel technology at its core, iRAYPLE's integrated solutions are setting new benchmarks for precision, efficiency, and reliability. As industries embrace intelligent transformation, iRAYPLE stands ready to lead the charge with future-ready technologies that redefine how materials move, how items are inspected, and how data flows through every level of the supply chain.About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

Dan Luo

Zhejiang HuaRay Technology Co.,Ltd

+86 199 0678 5368

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.