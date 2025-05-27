Hollywood Stuntman Tanoai Reed Joins Forces With Last Shot Hydration Drink

EQ ENERGY DRINK INC (OTCBB:EQLB)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood stuntman Tanoai Reed, best known as the longtime stunt double for Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson, has officially partnered with Last Shot, a hydration drink designed for those who live life at full throttle.With over two decades in the film industry, Reed has built a reputation for pushing the limits-jumping off cliffs, taking intense hits, and maintaining peak physical conditioning for blockbuster action films. Now, he is bringing that same high-energy approach to his newest venture, teaming up with Last Shot to promote smart recovery and optimal hydration.“For years, I've given my all on set and made sure to enjoy life just as hard,” said Reed.“Last Shot is the perfect balance-helping me stay energized, recover after grueling workouts, and even fight off the effects of a long night of celebration. Its sugar-free formula packed with electrolytes, vitamins, and liver support makes it an essential part of my lifestyle.”Available in refreshing mango and cranberry flavors, Last Shot doubles as a great mixer for cocktails, making it the ultimate wingman for stunt performers, athletes, and partygoers alike. Reed is excited to introduce the product to his fellow stunt community and beyond.Mo Owens, CEO of Last Shot, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“Tanoai embodies everything Last Shot stands for-strength, resilience, and living life to the fullest. His dedication to pushing the limits while maintaining balance is inspiring, and we are thrilled to have him as part of the Last Shot family. Together, we are redefining hydration and recovery for people who never slow down.“I'm truly grateful to be on board with Last Shot and can't wait to share it with everyone who needs that extra edge,” Reed added.“Here's to crushing it on set, celebrating hard, and recovering smart with Last Shot!”For more information on Last Shot and its partnership with Tanoai Reed, visits or follow .Media Contact: Mo Owens ... Phone: 702806-5943

