Rajasthan Board Answer Sheets Mishandled, Four Teachers Suspended
The suspensions were ordered late Monday by Ashish Modi, Director of the Education Directorate, Bikaner, following reports of mismanagement during the ongoing evaluation process.
Two of the suspended teachers are from Alwar district, while the other two are from the Didwana-Kuchaman area in Nagaur district of the state.
In Alwar, Omprakash Gai Saini, a senior mathematics teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Railway Station, reportedly left RBSE Secondary Examination answer sheets unattended in front of interns during evaluation.
Meanwhile, Meenakshi Arora, a Hindi literature teacher at the same school, allegedly photographed the open answer sheets and circulated them to media outlets.
Both Saini and Arora have been suspended with immediate effect for breach of confidentiality and dereliction of duty. Saini will no longer evaluate answer sheets for the next three years.
During their suspension, they have been attached to the District Education Officer's (DEO) office in Alwar.
In a separate case in Nagaur district, Bhanvruddin, a senior Sanskrit teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Bagot (Didwana-Kuchaman), enlisted the help of his colleague Pradeep Kumar Sharma of Government Higher Secondary School, Nimbari (Makrana), to fill in marks on answer sheets. Shockingly, Sharma also involved his father in the process.
Both Bhanvruddin and Sharma have been suspended with immediate effect for compromising the integrity of the evaluation process. They have been attached to the DEO office in Nagaur during the suspension period.
The Education Department reiterated the importance of confidentiality, transparency, and accountability in the board examination system and warned that stringent action would continue against any violations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment