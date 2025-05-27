403
Netflix and AFAC Celebrate Women in Film with a showcase at the Arab Media Forum
(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE – 28 May 2025: Netflix, in partnership with the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), concluded its Women in Film: Bring Your Story to Life program with a special showcase event held under the patronage of the Dubai Films and Games Commission at the Arab Media Summit. The program, an initiative under Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, culminated in an event where participants presented their short films to an audience of industry leaders and members of the press.
Designed to create opportunities for Arab women filmmakers across the Arab World, the program provided mentorship from industry professionals with extensive backgrounds in global cinema, funding support, and hands-on storytelling workshops. The 20 aspiring filmmakers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, and Kuwait who participated in the program were divided into five teams, each receiving $25,000 to produce a short film.
In her address at the forum, Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council said “The global film industry contributed over $136 billion to GDP in 2023, while gaming surpassed $196 billion. These sectors are no longer limited to entertainment, they have become central to building the economic and cultural identity of cities,” she said. “In Dubai, we believe true investment begins with people, and that young talent is the driving force behind these industries.”
She added: “Dubai is home to an integrated ecosystem—from world-class production studios to agile free zones—that positions it as a regional hub for content creation. Achieving sustainable growth requires building robust partnerships with global industry leaders such as Netflix and other platforms, as well as academic institutions both locally and internationally.”
Rima Mismar, Executive Director of AFAC said "As part of our mission, we strive to support young filmmakers in the best way possible. Our partnership with Netflix on the Women in Film Program has enabled us to provide opportunities for emerging women filmmakers. Through mentorship and workshops, we accompany them in taking their first steps in their professional careers. These training initiatives are essential in the region, as they not only help identify new talent but also give these individuals a chance to learn, collaborate, and experiment.”
Pelin Mavili, Director of Global Affairs at Netflix for Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye added, "At Netflix, we’re committed to help shape an entertainment industry that reflects the richness and diversity of our region and this program is one part of our broader efforts to help build a more representative, and sustainable film industry in the region. Today marks an important milestone as we celebrate the culmination of this journey and the incredible work of the participants. We’re grateful to AFAC for their invaluable partnership and to the Dubai Media Council for hosting us and supporting this initiative to uplift women’s voices in film."
The Bring Your Story to Life initiative was designed to offer a platform for aspiring filmmakers to pursue their passion and contribute to strengthening the film and entertainment industry of the Arab World. From December 2024 to May 2025, participants received end-to-end support, from script development to post-production, through tailored virtual mentorship and in-person guidance. By offering both creative and technical training, the initiative equipped participants with essential tools, ensuring the development of compelling short films and building strong foundations for future projects.
Netflix continues to invest in diverse Arab voices through its Fund for Creative Equity, through ‘Because She Created’ initiatives which have reaffirmed its commitment to amplify women’s stories, create early career opportunities, and provide a platform for learning and experimenting for emerging women filmmakers in the region.
