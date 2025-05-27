Qatar Highlights Efforts To Promote Peace, Coexistence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the joint Arab meeting on the assessment of legal frameworks and strategies related to the protection and promotion of the rights and needs of victims of terrorism, which began yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League and will continue over the course of three days.

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab chaired the Qatari delegation to the meeting.

In his address during the meeting, Ambassador Al Hanzab expressed the State of Qatar's strongest condemnation of the organized terrorist escalation carried out by the Israeli occupation, which has resulted in thousands of Palestinian casualties since the onset of its aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, including killings, displacement, the burning of homes, and destruction of property.

He emphasized that the rights of the victims of Israeli terrorism can only be realized through the recognition of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the June 4, 1967 borders, and by calling on the international community to halt the Israeli terrorist aggression and ensure justice for the victims from the brotherly Palestinian people.

He further expressed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with victims and their families, in the interest of building more peaceful, just, and equitable societies.

The Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that, as part of Qatar's commitment to the security of member states and its belief in the necessity of stability for Arab peoples, the country affirms its full adherence to Arab plans, strategies, and agreements on combating terrorism and addressing the concerns of its victims.

He added that the State of Qatar is part of the Arab consensus condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and rejects any attempt to associate it with the religion of Islam, which calls for the promotion of love, tolerance, and the rejection of violence, while distinguishing clearly between terrorism and legitimate resistance and the right of oppressed peoples to struggle against injustice.

He added that the State of Qatar adopts a policy of moderation and cultural and religious tolerance with all, sparing no effort in promoting a culture of peace, coexistence, and acceptance of others among all peoples. It condemns all forms and types of extremism, violence, and terrorism, and believes in the need to address their root causes.

Ambassador Al Hanzab noted that the State of Qatar has been keen to establish plans and policies aimed at building bridges of dialogue among cultures and religions, and at supporting international peace and security. In this regard, the country has enacted legislation to ensure the rights of foreign workers and allow them to freely practice their religious rituals, thereby fostering trust and harmony between citizens and residents.