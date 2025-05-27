Amir Holds Meeting With Malaysian Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Dr. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, on the sidelines of the second summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, particularly investment and economic ones. They also discussed regional and international developments and topics on the summit agenda.

The meeting was attended by HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry; HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

From the Malaysian side, it was attended by HE Mohamed Hassan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; HE Tengku Zafrul bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Investment and Trade, and a number of senior officials.