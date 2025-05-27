Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Singapore

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with His Excellency Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, on the sidelines of the second summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance it in various fields. They also discussed regional and international developments and topics on the summit agenda.

The meeting was attended by HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry; HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

From the Singaporean side, it was attended by HE Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials.