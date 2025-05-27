Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Secretary Of Tourism, Government Of India, Madan Prasad Bezbaruah Visits Marwah Studios

2025-05-27 02:08:18
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The AAFT School of Hospitality & Tourism had the distinguished honor of hosting Madan Prasad Bezbaruah, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, accompanied by Anil Sharma of Travel World Online, during their special visit to Marwah Studios.

Welcoming the esteemed guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, proudly shared the remarkable achievement of the Studios, highlighting its world record in tourism.“Marwah Studios has witnessed a phenomenal footfall of over three million visitors from 156 countries, making it a global hub for film and cultural tourism. We are proud to promote love, peace, and unity through the powerful mediums of art and culture,” said Dr. Marwah.

Anil Sharma of Travel World Online lauded the incredible contribution of Marwah Studios to the tourism and creative industries, emphasizing its unique role in positioning India as a center for international cultural exchanges.

Speaking on the occasion, Madan Prasad Bezbaruah praised the visionary efforts of Marwah Studios and AAFT in leveraging creative tourism to build global bridges.“Such initiatives set an inspiring example of how creative industries can significantly contribute to the tourism sector and foster global understanding,” he remarked.

To commemorate the visit, a special Podcast featuring Madan Prasad Bezbaruah was also recorded for MSTV OTT Channel, where he shared valuable insights on the future of tourism and the evolving role of cultural tourism in India.

The visit concluded with renewed encouragement to continue strengthening India's tourism narrative through innovation, education, and cultural outreach. Marwah presented Life Membership of International Film & Television Club to Bezbaruah.

