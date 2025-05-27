403
WHO Warns Gaza’s Medical Resources Drained, 51 Aid Trucks Stalled
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a dire alert on Monday, revealing that Gaza’s medical resources have been critically drained. Nearly half of vital medications—such as painkillers and antibiotics—are completely out of stock, while 51 aid trucks remain stalled, awaiting clearance to deliver crucial supplies.
Ahmed Zouiten, WHO’s regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean, reported at a United Nations media briefing in Geneva hosted by the Association of Accredited Correspondents (ACANU) that "43% of essential medicines are at zero-stock levels in addition to 64% of medical supplies and 42% of vaccines."
The shortage severely threatens patients with chronic and severe conditions including kidney failure, cancer, blood disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, according to WHO assessments.
Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, confirmed the ongoing blockade of life-saving shipments into Gaza. She stated, "No WHO trucks have crossed into Gaza yet. Fifty-one WHO trucks in Arish and the West Bank (are) waiting for approval to enter."
Highlighting the grim reality behind "zero stock" medicines, Balkhy explained: "Imagine a surgeon needing to fix a broken bone with very minimum equipment, no anesthesia, no sanitizers, no facilities to do sterilization … You need IV fluids. You need cannulas, needles, and bandages. Those are just the basic minimum. They do not exist in the quantities nor the numbers that are required."
She also underscored the plight of patients managing chronic illnesses amid conflict, stating, "Even in conflict and war time, there are patients that have hypertension, they have diabetes, they have mental diseases that they need treatment for … all types of basic medications … they are struggling to have the basics."
Despite international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued its harsh campaign against Gaza since October 2023, resulting in the deaths of nearly 54,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.
