Narivetta And Thudarum: Jakes Bejoy Celebrates Birthday With Double Success
The film's soundtrack became a social media sensation, and Jakes's music has received widespread praise from audiences. His birthday today is made even more special by the triumph of Narivetta.
Officer on Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban, not only gained significant popularity for the actor but also highlighted Jakes Bejoy's musical contribution. Similarly, Jakes's score for the blockbuster hit Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, played a crucial role in the film's success.
His music effectively conveyed the emotional nuances of the film, enhancing each scene's intensity and impact. The music in Thudarum also provided a celebratory element for fans.
Jakes Bejoy has composed music for films in Tamil and Telugu, and has also made waves in Bollywood. After earning an engineering degree, he pursued further studies in music, science, and technology at Stanford University, focusing on orchestration, conducting, arranging, and film scoring. His debut film as a music composer was Angels (2014).
He gained recognition through films like Monsoon Mangoes, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, and Queen, but it was Ranam that solidified his position as a trendsetter. He made his Telugu debut with Taxiwaala (2018), starring Vijay Deverakonda. In 2021, he won the "Best Music Director - Malayalam" award at the South Indian International Movie Awards for his work in the 2020 blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Jakes Bejoy excels in background scoring, but his composed songs have also been hits. He is one of the few composers who have popularized hip-hop in Malayalam cinema music. The list of films showcasing Jakes Bejoy's range continues to grow, including Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, Ranam, Kalki, Jana Gana Mana, Forensic, Porinju Mariam Jose, King of Kotha, Kuruthi, Kaduva, Por Thozhil, Saripoda Sanivaram, Hello Mummy, Thudarum, and Narivetta.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment