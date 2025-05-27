Mohanlal's Chotta Mumbai To Re-Release On June 6, Udayanaanu Thaaram A Week Later
Chotta Mumbai, the only film featuring Anwar Rasheed and Mohanlal together, stars Mohanlal as Vasco da Gama, nicknamed Thala. This action-comedy is the second film remastered by High Studios after Devadoothan. It will be released in 4K Dolby Atmos, marking the first Malayalam film in High Definition Resolution (HDR) format. The film also stars Bhavana, Kalabhavan Mani, Vinayakan, Jagathy, Rajan P Dev, Siddique, Bijukuttan, Manikuttan, and Saikumar, among others. Benny P Nayarambalam wrote the screenplay, and the film was produced by Manianpilla Raju, Ajai Chandran Nair, and Raghuchandran Nair under the banner of Manianpilla Raju Productions. The music, composed by Rahul Raj with lyrics by Vayalar Sarathchandra Varma, was a major hit.
Udayananu Tharam, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and starring Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, was a major success, presenting a humorous yet thought-provoking take on the Malayalam film industry. Rosshan Andrrews and Sreenivasan co-wrote the story, with Sreenivasan also penning the screenplay. The film, which tells the story of a film within a film, returns to theaters in 4K resolution after 20 years. The box office hit narrates the journey of Udayabhanu and Saroj Kumar, aka Rajappan, played by Mohanlal and Sreenivasan, respectively. Produced by C Karunakaran under the banner of Carlton Films, the film features music by Deepak Dev, including the popular song "Karale Karalinte Karale" sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film won several awards, including the State Film Awards for Best Debut Director and Best Choreography, and received critical acclaim. Jagathy Sreekumar delivers a memorable performance as Pachalam Bhasi. Meena, Mukesh, Salim Kumar, Indrans, and Bhavana also star in the film.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment