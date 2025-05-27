Nehru Ji's Ideals Will Always Guide Us: Rahul Gandhi On Death Anniversary Of First Indian PM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister and his great-grandfather, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his death anniversary, saying that the leader's "legacy and ideals will always guide us".

Taking to social media platform X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Respectful tribute to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. With the dream of a strong and inclusive India, Nehruji laid a strong foundation for independent India with his visionary leadership. His contribution in the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, constitution and democracy is invaluable. The legacy of Jawahar of India and his ideals will always guide us."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also remembered her great-grandfather's contributions to building a progressive and modern India.

In her post, she quoted Nehru himself: "What we think today and what we do create the India of tomorrow."

She added, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru dreamed of an India that would progress with the help of science and technology and compete with the modern world. For this, he laid the foundation of dozens of educational, scientific, industrial, technical, social and economic institutions, which are the backbone of India today and are strengthening India as the pillar of our progress. The country will always remember his great contribution. Heartfelt tribute and salute to the creator of modern India."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage, describing Nehru as the architect of democratic and scientific India.

"'Citizenship consists in serving the country' - Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Humble tributes on the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy, the one who took India from zero to the peak... the one who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, our source of inspiration. 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," Kharge wrote on X.

Pandit Nehru served as the interim head of the government in September 1946. After India's Independence on August 15, 1947, he was sworn in as the country's Prime Minister. On that historic day, he delivered his iconic 'Tryst with Destiny' speech and unfurled the Indian flag at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Nehru, who became Congress President in 1929, made a defining call for complete independence from British rule. He led the country during its formative years post-Independence, shaping India's democratic institutions and its identity on the global stage.

His final years were marked by declining health. In 1962, a viral infection weakened him, and on May 27, 1964, he died of a suspected heart attack.