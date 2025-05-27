403
Putin Demands Crackdown on Zoom, Microsoft in Russia
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday demanded tough action against foreign tech firms like Microsoft and Zoom, accusing them of continuing to earn revenue in Russia despite publicly exiting the market. Speaking in Moscow during a meeting with representatives from various business sectors, Putin expressed strong disapproval of these companies’ ongoing operations.
After a business leader at the meeting noted that services like Microsoft and Zoom still generate profits in Russia, Putin responded sharply: “We need to strangle them. I completely agree. I say this without any embarrassment, because they are trying to strangle us. We need to reciprocate."
He further urged Russians to abandon Western digital platforms, arguing that these services perpetuate harmful dependencies. He stressed the importance of moving away from foreign technologies that, in his words, promote “bad habits.”
Putin also highlighted discrepancies in how foreign companies operate in Russia, claiming that while American firms continue delivering medical equipment and services, many European companies have halted such activities.
Turning to consumer brands, Putin referenced McDonald's withdrawal from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. "They put everyone in a difficult position, ran away, and now, if they want to come back, should we pave the way for them? Of course not," he stated.
Touting the resilience of the Russian economy, Putin claimed the country now ranks fourth globally in purchasing power parity. “The Russian economy is growing at an outstanding pace in challenging conditions, such as 4.1% in 2023 and 4.3% last year. This is a good indicator,” he added.
The remarks signal an increasingly hardline stance toward foreign firms still active in Russia and reflect Moscow’s push for economic independence amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
