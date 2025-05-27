Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kubilius: US Must Understand That 'Peace Through Strength' Requires Stronger Ukraine

2025-05-27 01:28:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. administration must understand that the formula of "peace through strength," supported by both Americans and Europeans, means strengthening Ukraine and remains the most effective way to stop the war.

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said this during a conversation with journalists in the Italian parliament, according to Ukrinform.

"To me, it's very clear that Putin does not want a ceasefire, he does not want peace. The U.S. administration is likely also starting to understand that Putin wants to prolong the war because he feels victorious in this war. The formula of 'peace through strength,' supported by the U.S. administration and Europeans, requires, first and foremost, the strengthening of Ukraine," he said.

Read also: Trump says Putin 'has gone absolutely crazy'

According to Kubilius, Ukrainians are already using all available resources to repel the Russian invasion. Therefore, additional strength must come from their partners, including the European Union and the United States.

"I would like to see the U.S. administration also come to understand that more support for Ukraine is the most effective path to peace," Kubilius added.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Putin "has absolutely gone crazy," senselessly killing people and launching missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities "for no reason." At the same time, he criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky's public statements, which he believes "cause problems."

