'1,000-For-1,000' Exchange: Ukraine Returns Fighters From 46 Units Never Previously Included In Swaps
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced via Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The return of fighters from these units had long been blocked by the Russian side for various reasons," the statement reads.
According to the headquarters, one in three released Ukrainian soldiers had been in captivity for more than three years, with 311 defenders held since 2022, 122 since 2023, and 150 since 2024.
Among those freed were 497 service members of the Ground Forces, 97 sailors from the Navy, 95 fighters from the Territorial Defense Forces, 72 paratroopers, 21 members of the Unmanned Systems Forces, two Air Force and two Support Forces personnel, 56 border guards, 31 National Guard soldiers, and a representative of the State Special Transport Service.Read also: SBU releases exclusive footage of latest prisoner exchange
Notably, 175 defenders from the Mariupol garrison were returned, including 81 who were captured at Azovstal.
"All released service members are soldiers and sergeants who held the line on the most intense frontlines," the headquarters said.
On May 23, 390 prisoners of war were returned to Ukraine under the agreement reached with Russia in Istanbul on May 16.
On May 24, an additional 307 Ukrainian defenders were freed.
On May 25, the third stage of the "1,000-for-1,000" exchange saw 303 more Ukrainian POWs return home.
