Another Teenager Returned From TOT
This was reported in
by Bring Kids Back UA's Chief Operating Officer Daria Zarivna, Ukrinform reports.
“The 17-year-old boy spent most of his teenage years in the occupation with his mother, who has a disability. Due to his older brother's service in the Armed Forces , the family had to live in constant fear - even one careless word could turn into a threat to their lives. And when the boy turned 17, another danger appeared - the risk of forced conscription into the Russian army and participation in the war against his own country. Then the family turned to the partners of Bring Kids Back UA, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, who organized a rescue mission and helped the boy successfully make his way home,” said Zarivna.Read also: Lubinets : Russia encourages execution of Ukrainian POWs at highest leve
She emphasized that the Bring Kids Back UA team will continue to work“to ensure that every Ukrainian child is home and safe again.”
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Daria Zarivna, as of April 2025, Ukraine has returned 1,269 children home. This was achieved thanks to the mediation of third countries and close cooperation between the state and non-governmental organizations that carry out rescue missions.
Photo for illustration purposes
