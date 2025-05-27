Dino Morea Questioned By Mumbai Police EOW For Seven Hours In Mithi River Desilting Case
The Economic Offences (EOW) Wing of Mumbai Police had earlier this month arrested two alleged middlemen - Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi - in connection with the case. They were produced on the same day in the court and are currently in judicial custody. The two were among 13 people booked by EOW of Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged fraud. There are allegations that the accused charged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inflated amounts for dredging and other equipment.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Morea will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 6 later this year.
