Mouni Roy To Sana Khan: See Full List Of TV Celebs Who Underwent Cosmetic Surgery

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Several Bollywood actresses opted for surgery to enhance their beauty, but for some, this decision backfired. Find out which actresses' surgeries were successful and whose were not.

Mandira Bedi's photos went viral, showing clear signs of damage on her face caused by cosmetic surgery. Fans and critics expressed concern over her appearance after the procedure.

Mouni Roy had facial surgery some time ago, which has significantly changed her appearance. Fans noticed the difference, sparking discussions about her new look and the impact of cosmetic procedures on celebrities in the industry.

Well-known TV actress Rashmi Desai underwent facial surgery to appear younger. Unlike others, her new look was widely appreciated by fans and the public, who praised her refreshed and natural appearance after the procedure.

Urfi Javed has revealed several times that she had cosmetic surgery in the desire to be more beautiful. However, it went wrong.Gauhar Khan had lip surgery. Gauhar herself revealed this in an interview.