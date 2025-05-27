Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Much Can Happen Over Coffee': Top Court Asks Couple To Settle Dispute

2025-05-27 01:07:55
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Monday asked a couple engaged in divorce proceedings to go on a dinner tonight to iron out their grievances and settle the dispute amicably.

A bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a plea filed by a fashion entrepreneur seeking permission to travel abroad with her three-year-old child.

“You have a three-year-old child. What is the ego between the parties? Our canteen may not be so good for this. We will provide you another drawing room. Meet over dinner tonight. Much can happen over a cup of coffee,” the bench observed.

The top court asked the couple to swallow the past like a bitter pill and think about the future.

Observing that it expects a positive outcome, the top court posted the matter for Tuesday.

“On prayer made by senior counsel for the petitioner for the travel of the petitioner along with the minor child, we have directed both parties to interact with each other and revert to the court tomorrow,” the bench said.

