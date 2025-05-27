Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rpost Launches API For Outlook Esquire Innovations First To Integrate For Legal Industry

Rpost Launches API For Outlook Esquire Innovations First To Integrate For Legal Industry


2025-05-27 01:04:28
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, the creator of Registered Email services, has announced a new .Net API designed to empower Outlook developers with advanced email functionality, including tracking, proof of delivery, encryption, and eSignature capabilities. The update enables seamless integration into Outlook apps with customizable UI configurations. Third-party add-ins can now invoke RPost's features to enrich their offerings with enhanced security and productivity tools.

Esquire Innovations, a prominent provider of document metadata solutions for the legal sector, has embedded this new RPost API into its platform used by tens of thousands of legal professionals globally. CEO Randall Farrar noted the integration significantly enhances user experience and broadens the scope of their services. RPost's CEO, Zafar Khan, emphasized the simplicity and flexibility of the API, inviting Outlook and Exchange service providers worldwide to leverage this innovation for competitive advantage.

for more information:

Company :-RPost

User :- RPost Inc

Email :...

Url :-


MENAFN27052025003198003206ID1109597991

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search