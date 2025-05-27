403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) --
1964 -- A museum of Failaka Island relics in Kuwait was opened in the house of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's summerhouse.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Public Authority for Assessment of compensations for the damage caused by Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. The authority is affiliated to the Council of Ministers.
1993 -- The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 833 regarding the demarcation of borders between State of Kuwait and Iraq.
1994 -- Kuwait exported the first liquid Ammonia of 15,040 metric tons to India following reconstruction of petrochemical sector destroyed by Iraqi forces during their occupation of State of Kuwait.
2000 -- Abdullah Surayye Al-Surayye, a renowned man of letter and diplomat, passed away at age of 66.
2008 -- Kuwait won the Arab Towns Award for its sea front project in Fahaheel Area. The 200,000-square-meter project includes 11 buildings, a shopping mall, restaurants, cinema theaters and a hotel.
2016 -- Ahmad Neqa Al-Mutairi won two gold medals at the International Paralympic Committee's Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland.
2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the opening of the grand hall at the Foreign Ministry.
2024 -- The Health Ministry opened a Dialysis Center in Ali Sabah Al-Salem area.
2024 -- Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal Abdulrazzaq Al-Khaled passed away at age 79 after a long illustrious career. (end)
gta
1964 -- A museum of Failaka Island relics in Kuwait was opened in the house of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's summerhouse.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Public Authority for Assessment of compensations for the damage caused by Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. The authority is affiliated to the Council of Ministers.
1993 -- The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 833 regarding the demarcation of borders between State of Kuwait and Iraq.
1994 -- Kuwait exported the first liquid Ammonia of 15,040 metric tons to India following reconstruction of petrochemical sector destroyed by Iraqi forces during their occupation of State of Kuwait.
2000 -- Abdullah Surayye Al-Surayye, a renowned man of letter and diplomat, passed away at age of 66.
2008 -- Kuwait won the Arab Towns Award for its sea front project in Fahaheel Area. The 200,000-square-meter project includes 11 buildings, a shopping mall, restaurants, cinema theaters and a hotel.
2016 -- Ahmad Neqa Al-Mutairi won two gold medals at the International Paralympic Committee's Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland.
2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the opening of the grand hall at the Foreign Ministry.
2024 -- The Health Ministry opened a Dialysis Center in Ali Sabah Al-Salem area.
2024 -- Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal Abdulrazzaq Al-Khaled passed away at age 79 after a long illustrious career. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment