(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) --

1964 -- A museum of Failaka Island relics in Kuwait was opened in the house of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's summerhouse.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Public Authority for Assessment of compensations for the damage caused by Iraq's invasion of Kuwait. The authority is affiliated to the Council of Ministers.
1993 -- The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 833 regarding the demarcation of borders between State of Kuwait and Iraq.
1994 -- Kuwait exported the first liquid Ammonia of 15,040 metric tons to India following reconstruction of petrochemical sector destroyed by Iraqi forces during their occupation of State of Kuwait.
2000 -- Abdullah Surayye Al-Surayye, a renowned man of letter and diplomat, passed away at age of 66.
2008 -- Kuwait won the Arab Towns Award for its sea front project in Fahaheel Area. The 200,000-square-meter project includes 11 buildings, a shopping mall, restaurants, cinema theaters and a hotel.
2016 -- Ahmad Neqa Al-Mutairi won two gold medals at the International Paralympic Committee's Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland.
2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the opening of the grand hall at the Foreign Ministry.

2024 -- The Health Ministry opened a Dialysis Center in Ali Sabah Al-Salem area.
2024 -- Former Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal Abdulrazzaq Al-Khaled passed away at age 79 after a long illustrious career. (end)
