Amir Pariticipates In ASEAN-GCC Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, together with Their Highnesses heads of delegations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and Their Majesties and Excellencies leaders of Asian countries and governments and heads of delegations, participated in the second ASEAN-GCC Summit, held under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability" at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Malaysia.

The summit was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, Their Excellencies members of accompanying official delegations, representatives of regional and international organizations, and guests.