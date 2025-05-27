403
Zee Bharat Champions Bharat's Voice With A Bold, Inclusive And Truth-Driven Editorial Mission
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a media landscape dominated by studio debates and breaking news tickers, Zee Bharat has emerged as a distinct voice-one rooted in the grassroots, driven by culturally resonant storytelling, and powered by the real voices of India. Rather than simply reporting on Bharat, Zee Bharat reports from Bharat, becoming a trusted news source for small towns, villages, and the emerging heart of the nation. Its strong focus on field reporting and ground-level stories has driven a solid Average Time Spent (ATS) of 14.9 minutes, reflecting the stickiness and viewer engagement of its programming. This figure surpasses key competitors like News Nation (14.1 minutes), News24 (12.7 minutes), Good News Today (12.2 minutes), DD News (9.5 minutes) and NDTV India (8.8 minutes).
With a bold visual identity and a dynamic team of anchors, Zee Bharat connects directly with the pulse of the nation. The team is firmly rooted on the ground, consistently surfacing stories that resonate with real India-especially those ignored by mainstream coverage. This strong field presence not only drives the channel's credibility, but also strengthens viewer trust. Reflecting its rising influence and growing connect with audiences, the channel commands a 3.4% market share on Pay Platforms-outperforming key competitors like GNT (2.5%), News24 (2.4%), NDTV India (2.0%), and DD News (0.5%).
Zee Bharat's editorial strength is reflected in a powerful and varied programming slate designed to inform, engage, and spark dialogue. '5 Ka Punch' at 5 PM delivers the day's top five stories-sharp, relevant, and easy to digest. At 9 PM, 'Khabar Samajiye' goes beyond the headlines to explain key national and social issues through reports, expert insights, analysis and voices from the ground, helping viewers understand not just what's happening, but why it matters. 'Chhote Mai Badi Baat' breaks down complex developments into fast, sharp takes for viewers who want clarity without the clutter. 'Duniya Ki Khabar' brings a global lens to news, linking international events to their ripple effects in India. 'Shakti' explores the strategic landscape of defense and diplomacy, while 'कुर्सी किसकी?' leads election coverage with real-time updates, ground voices, and trend analysis-turning political news into an interactive and transparent discourse.
Mr. Santosh Kumar, Editor of ZEE Bharat, highlighted, "At Zee Bharat, we believe that every story from Bharat holds the power to shape the nation. Our focus is on bringing the voices of small towns, villages, and underserved communities to the forefront, offering news that resonates with the everyday citizen. We are committed to providing clear, meaningful, and truth-driven journalism that not only informs but connects India at its core."
Mr. Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, added, "Zee Media is driven by a simple but powerful belief: that every story, every voice, and every truth deserves to be heard. Across our network, we're committed to providing news that empowers, informs, and reflects the diverse reality of India, with a focus on integrity, clarity, and impact. Our goal is not just to report the news, but to shape the conversations that matter most to our citizens."
Zee Bharat stands firm on its editorial promise-to stay on the ground, reflect real stories, and empower its audience through credible, culturally connected journalism.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 21 News channels, reaching more than 555+ million viewers in current year through its linear properties.
