Kenya Opens 1St Embassy In Morocco, Signalling Policy Shift On Disputed Western Sahara

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RABAT, May 27 (NNN-MAP) – Kenya opened its first embassy in Morocco yesterday, as the two countries marked six decades of diplomatic relations, in a move that underscores deepening ties and a significant realignment on the Western Sahara dispute.

The inauguration ceremony in Rabat was attended by Moroccan Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita and Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi.

During Mudavadi's two-day official visit, starting yesterday, the two countries signed five memorandums of understanding (MoUs), aimed at bolstering cooperation in housing and urban development, youth affairs, diplomatic training, trade promotion, and public service capacity building.

Kenya also officially endorsed Morocco's Autonomy Plan as“the only sustainable approach” to resolving the Western Sahara dispute, which is a notable policy reversal for Nairobi.

The announcement marks the culmination of a normalisation process that began after Kenyan President, William Ruto, took office in 2022. Relations between the two nations had been strained for years over Kenya's support for the Polisario Front, and its recognition of the self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), which seeks independence for Western Sahara.

Kenya had previously hosted SADR president, Brahim Ghali and maintained a diplomatic mission for the entity in Nairobi. That stance shifted under Ruto's administration, accelerating bilateral engagement. In Mar, 2024, Jessica Muthoni Gakinya was appointed as Kenya's first ambassador to Morocco.

Western Sahara, a disputed territory in north-western Africa, is largely controlled by Morocco, while about 30 percent remains under SADR administration, backed by Algeria.

Speaking at a joint press conference following the MoU signing, Bourita described Kenya as“a pivotal player and a cornerstone of peace and stability in Africa,” and voiced Morocco's readiness to deepen cooperation across sectors.

Mudavadi, in turn, praised Morocco as“a rising economic power on the continent,” and emphasised the importance of expanding bilateral collaboration.

A joint communique, released after the visit, stated that, both countries“reiterated their satisfaction with the mutual cooperation between their countries.”– NNN-MAP