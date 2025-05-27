Norway, Jordan Reaffirmed Commitment To Multilateralism, Back Bold UN Reforms
In a joint statement released following their regional consultations in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, underscored the central role of the United Nations, calling it the only organisation with the legitimacy, mandate, and infrastructure needed to anchor global cooperation. They also voiced concern over mounting geopolitical tensions and funding constraints that threaten the UN's ability to operate effectively.
In response to these challenges, Norway and Jordan expressed strong support for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres' UN80 Initiative, which seeks to reform and modernise the UN system, ahead of its 80th anniversary. The initiative is intended to ensure that the organisation remains efficient and responsive in a rapidly changing global landscape.
“For reforms to be successful, they need support from the broad membership of the UN,” the statement noted. It said, the two countries pledged to work with like-minded countries across all regions, to build momentum for an ambitious and inclusive UN reform agenda.– NNN-XINHUA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment