Norway, Jordan Reaffirmed Commitment To Multilateralism, Back Bold UN Reforms

MENAFN - Nam News Network) OSLO, May 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – The foreign ministers of Norway and Jordan, yesterday, reaffirmed their countries' strong commitment to multilateralism and expressed support for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations (UN) system, the Norwegian government said, in a press release.

In a joint statement released following their regional consultations in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide, and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, underscored the central role of the United Nations, calling it the only organisation with the legitimacy, mandate, and infrastructure needed to anchor global cooperation. They also voiced concern over mounting geopolitical tensions and funding constraints that threaten the UN's ability to operate effectively.

In response to these challenges, Norway and Jordan expressed strong support for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres' UN80 Initiative, which seeks to reform and modernise the UN system, ahead of its 80th anniversary. The initiative is intended to ensure that the organisation remains efficient and responsive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

“For reforms to be successful, they need support from the broad membership of the UN,” the statement noted. It said, the two countries pledged to work with like-minded countries across all regions, to build momentum for an ambitious and inclusive UN reform agenda.– NNN-XINHUA