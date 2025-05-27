GMC Srinagar Restarts Related Kidney Transplantation Program

The milestone marks a new era of hope for patients dependent on dialysis and awaiting transplants.

A patient in his 50s suffering from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) received a kidney from his wife at GMC Srinagar. The transplant was conducted free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) Golden Card Scheme, making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for those in need.

Secretary Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare, J&K UT, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, commended the achievement, saying,“This successful kidney transplant represents a quantum leap in our healthcare capabilities. The UT administration is committed to making advanced medical care accessible to all citizens, and this achievement at GMC Srinagar perfectly aligns with our vision of quality healthcare for all under Ayushman Bharat.”

Prof Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal/Dean of GMC Srinagar while expressing her delight stated,“The successful resumption of live-related kidney transplantation at our center is a testament to the dedication of our urology, nephrology and anaesthesia teams and the support of the administration.”

Prof Syed Sajjad Nazir, HOD Urology and Chairman Kidney Transplantation, while expressing his pleasure at the successful transplant said,“With the revival of live-related kidney transplants at GMC Srinagar, patients with chronic kidney disease now have renewed hope. The availability of this life-saving procedure locally, coupled with financial coverage under Ayushman Bharat, ensures that more lives can be saved without the added burden of exorbitant costs.”

The success of the transplant program is attributed to the collaborative efforts of various departments, including Urology, Nephrology, Anesthesia, and Operation Theater staff.

Dr. Tajamul H. Mir, HOD Nephrology and Vice-Chairman Kidney Transplantation, praised the collaborative efforts of all involved in restarting the program, highlighting the significant reduction in burden on patients who previously had to seek transplants outside the region.

