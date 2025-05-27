Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
GMC Srinagar Restarts Related Kidney Transplantation Program

GMC Srinagar Restarts Related Kidney Transplantation Program


2025-05-27 12:03:46
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a landmark achievement for healthcare in the region, Nephro-Urological departments at Superspeciality Hospital, Government Medical College Srinagar (GMC Srinagar), have successfully performed its first live-related kidney transplantation after recommencing the program.

The milestone marks a new era of hope for patients dependent on dialysis and awaiting transplants.

A patient in his 50s suffering from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) received a kidney from his wife at GMC Srinagar. The transplant was conducted free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) Golden Card Scheme, making quality healthcare accessible and affordable for those in need.

Secretary Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare, J&K UT, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, commended the achievement, saying,“This successful kidney transplant represents a quantum leap in our healthcare capabilities. The UT administration is committed to making advanced medical care accessible to all citizens, and this achievement at GMC Srinagar perfectly aligns with our vision of quality healthcare for all under Ayushman Bharat.”

Prof Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal/Dean of GMC Srinagar while expressing her delight stated,“The successful resumption of live-related kidney transplantation at our center is a testament to the dedication of our urology, nephrology and anaesthesia teams and the support of the administration.”

Read Also Addiction Aftershock: How Drugs Are Damaging Kidneys in Kashmir Video: GMC Srinagar Hosts Conference On Dementia

Prof Syed Sajjad Nazir, HOD Urology and Chairman Kidney Transplantation, while expressing his pleasure at the successful transplant said,“With the revival of live-related kidney transplants at GMC Srinagar, patients with chronic kidney disease now have renewed hope. The availability of this life-saving procedure locally, coupled with financial coverage under Ayushman Bharat, ensures that more lives can be saved without the added burden of exorbitant costs.”

The success of the transplant program is attributed to the collaborative efforts of various departments, including Urology, Nephrology, Anesthesia, and Operation Theater staff.

Dr. Tajamul H. Mir, HOD Nephrology and Vice-Chairman Kidney Transplantation, praised the collaborative efforts of all involved in restarting the program, highlighting the significant reduction in burden on patients who previously had to seek transplants outside the region.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN27052025000215011059ID1109597920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search